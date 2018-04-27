Jharkhand: Newborn Dies After Quack Allegedly Cuts His Genitals To Prove He Was Born A 'Girl'

A newborn died in Jharkhand's Chatra district after a quack allegedly cut his genitals to prove that "he was a girl", IANS reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, Gudia Devi, who was more than eight months pregnant, was admitted to Om Nursing Home in Jay Prakash Nagar area in Itkhori. Just ahead of the baby’s delivery, Anuj Kumar, who claimed to be a doctor and conducted sonography, told the woman's husband Anil Panda that she was carrying a girl and recommended a caesarean section to deliver the baby.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, after the surgery when the quack saw a baby boy was born he allegedly cut his genitals and claimed before the family that a girl with deformities was born.

“We have sealed the clinic and have also registered an FIR… Further probe is on,” said Chatra SP Akhilesh B Verior.

“The doctor accused in the case did not have any registration or licence under the PNDT Act. He would scout for couples looking to know the gender of the foetus and get ultrasound done at the clinic of some of his associates. We have got the post-mortem of the baby done. The allegations against the doctor that he got the genitals severed… are true,” he further added.

Police reports have also claimed that the Nursing home was operating illegally. "The nursing home was operating illegally and the state government had already issued an order to shut the nursing home," a police officer told IANS.