The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 June 2018 Last Updated at 10:50 am Society

Jharkhand: Five Women Working With An NGO Allegedly Gangraped At Gunpoint

The women had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand to create awareness on migration and human trafficking when they were allegedly gangraped at gunpoint.
Outlook Web Bureau
Jharkhand: Five Women Working With An NGO Allegedly Gangraped At Gunpoint
File Photo
Jharkhand: Five Women Working With An NGO Allegedly Gangraped At Gunpoint
outlookindia.com
2018-06-22T11:24:48+0530

Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand to create awareness on migration and human trafficking, the police said today.

Initial investigation has found that the people behind 'Pathalgarhi' (a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area), are behind the incident in Khunti district on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Amol V Homker said.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha, a 11-member team of an NGO went to the village to perform a street play on migration and human trafficking.

A group of men arrived on the scene and took them to a nearby forests at gunpoint where the crime was perpetuated, police said.

The police have identified the culprits and eight people were detained in this connection, he said.

An FIR has been filed and three teams have been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits, he said.

The police officer said the victims did not inform the administration about the incident. They got the information from sources and identified the culprits.

Medical examination of the women has been completed, he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jharkhand Rape Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Melania Trump's 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket On Visit To Migrant Children Shelter Sparks Outrage
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters