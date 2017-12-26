The Website
26 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:58 pm National

J&G Govt Seeks Explanation From IPS Officer For Calling Killing Of Militants 'Our Collective Failure'

"They are our kids, they are our own people. They have become thugs, they have become anti-social. We get no pleasure in killing them."
Outlook Web Bureau
COURTESY: FACEBOOK
2017-12-26T16:01:17+0530

The Jammu and Kashmir government is seeking an explanation from a young IPS officer for his recent speech in which he reportedly termed the killing of Kashmiri militants "our collective failure", DGP S P Vaid said. 

At an event to mark the ninth anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra, who is posted as Commandant, Second Battalion, Indian Reserve Police (IRP), had reportedly questioned the success of the operation the Indian Army has been conducting against militants in Kashmir.

"We have received a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government will ask for his explanation," DGP Vaid told reporters here.

SSP Mishra had expressed regret over the killing of militants in the Valley, during the event in Mumbai earlier this month. "Please do not rejoice at the killing of militants. These killings are a symbol of our defeat, our collective failure," he had said.

"In J&K, some of our youth have complaints with the system, our way of working. (But) they are our kids, they are our own people. They have become thugs, they have become anti-social. We get no pleasure in killing them."

After a video of Mishra's speech was shared widely on social media in the Valley, Mishra said: "Those were my personal views – what I observed as an officer".

More than 200 militants have been killed in counter- insurgency operations in the state, according to the police.

Replying to another question, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP said security along the Line of Control and the International Border in the state was "strong enough" to scuttle any infiltration attempt.

Vaid was asked about reports claiming concentration of large number of militants at launching pads across the border.

(PTI)

