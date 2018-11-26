Jet Airways Passenger Allegedly Spoke About 'Blowing Up Plane', Detained At Kolkata Airport

A passenger onboard Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was detained by the CISF personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane on Monday.

The passenger, identified as Yog Vedan Poddar is believed to be in his twenties.

According to media reports, the CISF has handed over the man to the police officials for further investigation.

#Visuals from Kolkata: A passenger J Poddar travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was apprehended at Kolkata airport by CISF today. He was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nBZ3v1J8yW — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018

The incident triggered panic especially in view of the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

(With ANI inputs)