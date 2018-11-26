﻿
Jet Airways Passenger Allegedly Spoke About 'Blowing Up Plane', Detained At Kolkata Airport

The incident triggered panic especially in view of the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 November 2018
Representative Image (File)
2018-11-26T12:51:46+0530

A passenger onboard Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was detained by the CISF personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane on Monday. 

The passenger, identified as Yog Vedan Poddar is believed to be in his twenties. 

According to media reports, the CISF has handed over the man to the police officials for further investigation.

The incident triggered panic especially in view of the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

(With ANI inputs)

