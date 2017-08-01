Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Variant Wise Feature Comparison

Jeep has surprised everyone with the Compass’ cut-throat pricing, which starts at Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Jeep Compass undercuts its immediate rival, the Hyundai Tucson by over Rs 3 lakh for the petrol trim and nearly by Rs 5 lakh for the diesel!

We were supposed to put the Volkswagen Tiguan in this article as well since it is also one of its direct rivals globally. But the VW Tiguan, which starts at Rs 26.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India), has been completely put out of the question by the Compass’ pricing.

The Honda CR-V, on the other hand, is presently in a dire need of a replacement all-new model , which is likely to be launched in 2018. Skoda will also launch Yeti’s successor, the Karoq, next year in the country. Meanwhile, check out how the Compass fares against the Hyundai Tucson in our variant wise feature comparison.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

As you can clearly see, the top-spec Limited trim of the petrol Compass is slightly pricier than the base model of the Tucson. While its optional range-topping model, Limited (O), undercuts the flagship petrol model of the Tucson.

For the diesel, at the price of the Tucson's base model, you get a 4x4-equipped full-spec Compass! The range-topping Tucson GLS diesel, which doesn’t get an AWD option, looks overpriced in front of the Compass.

The petrol and diesel base trims of the Compass are literally incomparable with those of the Tucson's. Given the fact that they come pretty well loaded as well further strengthens their cases!

We’ll have a look at the overlapping variants of the Compass and Tucson below.

Common Standard Safety Features

Dual-front airbags (dual-stage airbags in the Compass inflate according to the severity of the crash)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Front and rear disc brakes

Child seat anchors

Petrol

Jeep Compass Limited vs Hyundai Tucson Base

Price difference: the Compass petrol is roughly expensive by Rs 57,000

Jeep Compass Limited: 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol – 162PS/250Nm; 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Hyundai Tucson Base: 2.0-litre petrol – 155PS/192Nm; 6-speed manual

Infotainment system:

Jeep Compass: 7.0-inch Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (6-speaker system)

Hyundai Tucson: 8.0-inch unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along (6-speaker system)

Features

Halogen projector headlamps are offered in both the SUVs (auto headlamps in the Tucson). The Tucson gets LED daytime running lamps, while the Compass gets halogen ones. LED position lamps are offered in the Compass

LED tail lamps are standard in the Compass, not offered with the base variant in the Tucson

Alloy wheels: Jeep Compass: R17 || Hyundai Tucson: R17

The Compass gets dual-zone climate control with activated carbon filter and rear AC vents (manual air conditioning in the Tucson)

The Compass offers passive keyless entry and push button start-stop (not available in the base variant of the Tucson)

Heated outside rearview mirrors in the Tucson (the Compass just gets adjustable and foldable units)

Rear parking sensors and camera support are common in both the SUVs

‘Ski-Grey’ McKinley leather upholstery in the Compass (fabric upholstery in the Tucson)

A leather wrapped steering wheel is common

Safety Features

Limited is almost the range-topping trim in the Compass’ lineup and this is what it offers extra over the base variant of the Tucson:

Electronic parking brake (standard)

Traction control system (TCS) (standard)

Electronic roll mitigation

Hill start assist

Jeep Compass Limited (O) vs Hyundai Tucson GL

Price difference: the Compass Limited (O) petrol is approximately cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh than the Tucson GL petrol

The Tucson’s 2.0-litre motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission in the GL trim

Over the Limited, the Compass Limited (O) gets dual-tone roof and Bi-xenon projector headlamps.

The Tucson GL gets significant feature additions over its base trim:

R18 diamond cut alloy wheels

Six airbags (dual-front, side and curtain airbags)

Static bending headlamps (halogen)

Front parking sensors

Leather upholstery

Dual-zone climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents

Passive keyless entry with push button start-stop

10-way power adjustable driver seat

Diesel

Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4x4 vs Hyundai Tucson Base

Price difference: The Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4x4 diesel is pricier by Rs 4,000 than the Tucson Base diesel

Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4x4: 2.0-litre diesel – 173PS/350Nm; 4x4 6-speed manual

Hyundai Tucson Base diesel: 2.0-litre diesel – 185PS/400Nm; 6-speed manual

The Compass Limited (O) 4x4 diesel additionally offers six-airbags (dual-front, side and curtain airbags) and Jeep Active Drive with Selec-Terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud) drive modes.

The Hyundai Tucson base diesel offers the same goodies as its petrol counterpart.

