Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched, Gets A Sunroof!

Jeep has finally announced the prices of the much awaited Compass Limited Plus trim. Now the flagship trim in the Compass range, the Limited Plus trim costs around Rs 91,000 more than corresponding Limited (O) variants.

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi) of the Jeep Compass Limited Plus variants are as follows:

Compass Limited Plus 4x2 Diesel MT - Rs 21.08 lakh

Compass Limited Plus 4x2 Petrol AT - Rs 21.42 lakh

Compass Limited Plus 4x4 Diesel MT - Rs 22.85 lakh

With the addition of the Limited Plus trim, the Compass gets many features which customers have been asking for. Highlights include:

A dual-pane (or two-piece) panoramic sunroof

Larger dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming interior mirror

8-way power adjustable driver seat with 4-way lumbar support and memory function

A larger 8.4-inch infotainment screen

Six airbags, instead of the four available on the rest of the Compass range

The addition of these features should make the Jeep Compass even more popular than it is. Over 27,000 units of the car have already been manufactured for the Indian market since it was launched back in July 2017.

There are no changes to the powertrain of the Jeep Compass with the addition of the Limited Plus variant. The petrol variant is powered by the 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder ‘Multiair’ turbo-petrol motor developing 163PS/260Nm, exclusively paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and with a front-wheel-drive setup. Diesel variants, on the other hand, carry forward the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, ‘Multijet II’ turbo-diesel engine developing 173PS/360Nm, available only with a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel model can be had with either front-wheel-drive or an intelligent AWD setup.

Source: zigwheels.com