Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

The Jeep Compass was recently launched in Australia, one of the biggest export markets of the made-in-India SUV. The Compass for Australia is manufactured at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ranjangaon facility and its export began in October 2017. The Australia-spec model offers plenty more compared to the India-spec model. Let’s take a look.
Engine and Transmission
While both versions get the same 2.0-litre diesel, the Australian Compass comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol instead of a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit on the India-spec SUV. Further, the diesel is only available with a 9-speed automatic there in an all-wheel-drive setup.
Price Range
The Jeep Compass TrailHawk is also available in Australia, which features redesigned front and rear bumpers for improved off-road ability and is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel with a 9-speed AT in a 4x4 setup. It rides higher than the regular version and comes with an extra ‘Rock’ mode besides Jeep's driving modes. It is the range-topping model globally and might head to India next year. The made-in-India Compass TrailHawk is priced at $48,440 (~ Rs 23.59 lakh) in Australia.
Prime Additional features of the Australia-spec Jeep Compass
Sport
While the India-spec Compass Sport gets both diesel and petrol options, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering
- Gets 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch steel wheels offered here
- Seven airbags – 2 front, 2 side curtain, 2 side seat, 1 driver knee – offered as standard, compared to standard dual-front airbags here
- The 5.0-inch Uconncet infotainment system in Australia with the Sport gets a rear-view camera, which is missing here
- 6-speaker system instead of a 4-speaker setup here
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Gets cruise control, which is missing in the India-spec model across all variants
Longitude
While the India-spec Compass Longitude is a diesel-only offering, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering.
Over the Sport, the Australia-spec Compass Longitude gets the following extra features:
- Gets automatic headlights and wipers, which are missing in the India-spec model altogether
- LED ambient lighting (missing from the entire variant lineup)
- Comes with powered lumbar support for the driver seat, which is missing here
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others
The Longitude (optional) variant in India features a 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, halogen projector headlamps with LED guide lamps and a dual-zone climate control, which are all missing on the Australia-spec Longitude variant.
Limited
The top-spec Limited variant in Australia comes exclusively with automatic 4x4 powertrain options available in both diesel and petrol. The India-spec Limited model, on the other hand, gets only diesel 4x4 manual, while the petrol features a standard automatic, but in a front-wheel-drive setup.
Over the Longitude, the Australia-spec Compass Limited gets:
- FCA’s flagship 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconncet system compared to the 7-inch unit of the India-spec Limited model
- A premium 9-speaker Beats audio system, including a subwoofer, compared to a 6-speaker system offered here
- Bigger 18-inch wheels compared to 17-inchers offered here
- A bigger 7-inch display in the instrument cluster compared to the 3.5-inch unit offered here
- Powered driver (8-way) and passenger (4-way) seats; the India-spec model gets manual adjustment for the driver seat
- Heated front seats
- Comes with front parking sensors, which are missing in India
- Automatic dimming interior rearview mirror, which is missing here altogether
- Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others
