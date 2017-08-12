The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:54 pm National

JD(U) Removes Sharad Yadav As Its Rajya Sabha Leader, Submits Letter To Vice-President: Reports

On Friday night, JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, who was critical of the party's alliance with the BJP.
Outlook Web Bureau
JD(U) Removes Sharad Yadav As Its Rajya Sabha Leader, Submits Letter To Vice-President: Reports
PTI File Photo
JD(U) Removes Sharad Yadav As Its Rajya Sabha Leader, Submits Letter To Vice-President: Reports
outlookindia.com
2017-08-12T14:17:51+0530

Getting tough on its senior leader  Sharad Yadav, the Janata Dal United has  submitted a letter to vice-president to remove him from Rajya Sabha as the party leader, according to reports.

Yadav on Friday dismissed the threat of action against him by some party leaders for criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the Grand Alliance in Bihar and going with the BJP, saying he had stood up against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and was not afraid of anyone.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Some party leaders are threatening me and those siding with me...I have faced Indira Gandhi and was not scared. Who are they to frighten me?" the JD(U) parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha said here.

On Friday night, JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, who was critical of the party's alliance with the BJP, was suspended from its parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi also accused Gandhi of "exploiting" the dissidence in the JD(U), saying it is against "political decorum". He also said the Congress president was trying to "interfere" in the JD(U)'s internal matters, he said.

(With agency inputs)

 

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Sharad Yadav Delhi - New Delhi Bihar Congress BJP Rajya Sabha Election Politics National Reportage
Next Story : India Is 'Behaving Like A Mature Power' Making China Look Like An Adolescent: Top US Defence Expert On Doklam Standoff
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters