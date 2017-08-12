JD(U) Removes Sharad Yadav As Its Rajya Sabha Leader, Submits Letter To Vice-President: Reports

Getting tough on its senior leader Sharad Yadav, the Janata Dal United has submitted a letter to vice-president to remove him from Rajya Sabha as the party leader, according to reports.

Yadav on Friday dismissed the threat of action against him by some party leaders for criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the Grand Alliance in Bihar and going with the BJP, saying he had stood up against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and was not afraid of anyone.

"Some party leaders are threatening me and those siding with me...I have faced Indira Gandhi and was not scared. Who are they to frighten me?" the JD(U) parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha said here.

On Friday night, JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, who was critical of the party's alliance with the BJP, was suspended from its parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi also accused Gandhi of "exploiting" the dissidence in the JD(U), saying it is against "political decorum". He also said the Congress president was trying to "interfere" in the JD(U)'s internal matters, he said.

