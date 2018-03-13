Jaya Bachchan Could Be The Richest Member Of Parliament In The Country With Declared Assets Of Rs 1000 Crore

Samajwadi party leader Jaya Bachchan could be the richest MP in the country with a declared asset of Rs 1000 crore.

The former actress who recently filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls has declared immovable assets worth more than Rs 460 crore, and movable assets worth Rs 540 crore, reported The Times of India.

According to the affidavit, Jaya and her husband Amitabh Bachchan own gold and jewellery worth over Rs 62 crore. Of that, Amitabh owns jewellery worth more than Rs 36 crore.

The couple also owns12 vehicles worth over Rs 13 crore. These include a Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche and a Range Rover, the TOI report adds.

Apart from owning a 3,175 sqm residential property in France, the couple owns properties in Noida, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Jaya also owns a 1.22 hectare agricultural plot worth Rs 2.2 crore in Lucknow's Kakori area.

Bachchan is a three-time MP and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term.

Her third term comes to an end on April 3.

The Samajwadi Party has once again nominated Bachchan overlooking Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal, who immediately quit the party and joined rival BJP.

Agrawal created a furore minutes after joining the BJP with comments belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone "who used to dance in films", remarks dubbed "unacceptable" by party leader Sushma Swaraj. Agrwal was perhaps aiming his guns at Mulayam Singh Yadav for nominating Bachchan.

Agrawal said the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films, in an apparent reference to Jaya Bachchan.

(With PTI inputs)