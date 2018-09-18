'You Can't Stop Me', Says Jay Panda As Odisha Govt Seizes His Chopper

﻿
The former BJD MP says seizing the chopper is a part of a conspiracy to stop his movement around the state, and called the FIR against him illegal.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian Baijayant Jay Panda’s chopper has been seized by the Odisha Police on Monday for allegedly flying over Chilika lake which is an eco-sensitive zone with a no-flying restriction.

An FIR has been lodged against Panda by the police in this regard. 

Reacting to the police action, Panda took to the Twitter and described the sealing of his chopper as “illegal” and alleged that the FIR is false as he visited Narada village of Kendrapada on Saturday.

Although the FIR did not name Panda, Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi told Hindustan Times that they had inquired from the Airport Authority of India. Panda had indeed flown from Bhubaneswar to Kendrapara along with two other persons on September 15.

He alleged that the government is misusing its power. Seizing the chopper is a part of a conspiracy to stop his movement around the state but they cannot stop him.

A police team from Puri reached Bhubaneswar airport on Monday evening and sealed the hangar where Panda’s chopper was kept. The Chilika Development Authority has lodged a complaint that Panda’s helicopter was flying over ‘the Chilika lake polluting the atmosphere, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, RTI activist and conservationist Biswajit Mohanty alleged that in February 2016 Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper landed inside the Barabati stadium in Cuttack which is a violation of the Monuments Act and no action has been initiated yet. Why different rules for different people, he asked.

 

