26 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:20 am National Reportage

2 CRPF Jawans, One Cop Dead After Militants Carry Fidayeen Attack At Pulwama Police Line

According to the sources, militants, whose number is two to three, belong to jaish outfit.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-File
2017-08-26T11:56:10+0530

Two CRPF jawans  and a police man lost their lives  after three militants carried out fidayeen attack at the police lines Pulwama early on Saturday morning. According to the sources the fidayeen are inside DPL. The firing has stopped.

Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a police building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to four security personnel, a police official told PTI, adding a policeman later succumbed to his injuries.

The security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on when reports last came in.

Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.

 

With Agency Inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Police & Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Jaish-e-Mohammad Encounters National Reportage

