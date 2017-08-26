2 CRPF Jawans, One Cop Dead After Militants Carry Fidayeen Attack At Pulwama Police Line

Two CRPF jawans and a police man lost their lives after three militants carried out fidayeen attack at the police lines Pulwama early on Saturday morning. According to the sources the fidayeen are inside DPL. The firing has stopped.

Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a police building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to four security personnel, a police official told PTI, adding a policeman later succumbed to his injuries.

The security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on when reports last came in.

Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.

