Jawa, Jawa 42, Perak: All 3 Models Explained

Jawa Motorcycles launched three motorcycles in India today - the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and the Perak. While these bikes share similar underpinnings, they attempt to cater to different riding styles and segments. Let’s understand more about these bikes and how different they are to each other.

Jawa:

When Jawa Motorcycles came to India in the 70s, the very first motorcycle to come from their stables was named the Jawa. Now, tradition repeats itself as the first motorcycle to be launched from the resurrected marque is also called the Jawa. The new Jawa doesn’t just share its name with the original, both look quite identical too. From the horn sitting below the headlamp and between the front fork covers and the chrome fuel tank, the new Jawa is a modern interpretation of the original.

Like the original, the front headlamp cover covers part of the handlebars and also houses a large black-faced dial that indicates speed and fuel level. It also gets a digital inset for the odometer. Apart from being simple, it is the attention to detail on the bikes that impress us. For example, the fuel filler cap gets inscribed text while the horn gets an ornamental design as well. We love the fact that Jawa Motorcycles has managed to design this bike so close to the original. This Jawa is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-Delhi).

Jawa Forty Two:

In comparison, the Jawa Forty Two is a neo-retro take on the classic looking Jawa. It gets a conventional headlamp with black painted fork covers as well as matte and gloss paint options. The front mudguard too is a more conventional unit. While both bikes use similar underpinnings, the Forty Two has a more aggressive seating position thanks to lower mounted handlebars. It also gets rear view mirrors mounted on the bar ends for a more sporty look. The offset mounted instrument console shares the same internals as the classic Jawa’s integrated unit.

The Forty Two shares the same double cradle frame, front telescopic forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers with the Jawa. Both get 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod with tube-type MRF Nylogrip tyres and a front disc-rear drum setup with a single-channel ABS as standard.

It’s the same case with the 293cc liquid cooled and fuel injected single-cylinder motor as well. This engine produces 27PS of power and 28Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The company says it has paid close attention to making the motor sound like the two-stroke engines that powered Jawas from the past. To that effect, the bike gets a 2-1-2 exhaust system and a twin port exhaust outlet. Interestingly, priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the modern-looking Jawa Forty Two is Rs 10,000 more affordable than the Jawa.

Jawa Perak:

The Perak is a bobber based on the Jawa. Although the front half is identical to the Jawa, the rear gets a completely different design. This single seater bike has a unique matte black paint job with blacked out front forks, spoke wheels, frame, engine and exhaust. It gets a contrasting tan seat too.

There are changes to the underpinnings as well. The Perak gets a longer rear swingarm and in place of twin rear shock absorbers, it gets a hidden monoshock. The wheels too are stickier Pirelli’s instead of MRF rubber. Braking receives a boost in the form of a rear disc brake that replaces the drum unit seen on the other two bikes. It gets dual channel ABS as well.

The extra goodies should help harness power from the larger motor more efficiently. Yes, the liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor on the Perak is a larger 334cc unit. It also makes more power: 30.4PS and 31Nm of torque transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. Although Jawa is yet to launch this variant, it has stated that the Perak will be the range-topper, with a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: zigwheels.com