31 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:26 pm International

Japan: Twitter Deactivates User's Account For Posting Picture Of Dead Mosquito

"Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you're already dead)," the user had written.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
outlookindia.com
2017-08-31T16:34:09+0530

A Japanese man's Twitter handle was deactivated  for posting a picture of a dead mosquito. In his tweet, he had claimed that he killed the mosquito.

As reported by BBC, the incident took place on August 20 when the Twitter user was watching TV. That's when he was being repeatedly bitten by a mosquito.

Subsequently, he killed the mosquito and posted a picture on the social media platform and wrote: "Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you're already dead)." 

Later, he got a message from Twitter saying his account was blocked and can't be reactivated, the BBC report adds.

The man further created a new account, @DaydreamMatcha, to criticise the social media platform.

 "My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?", he tweeted.

Earlier in February, Twitter had announced  that it is going to strengthen its efforts to protect its users from abuse and harassment. It also included not allowing banned users from creating new accounts, reported the guardian.

