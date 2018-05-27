The Website
27 May 2018 National

Jammu Records Hottest Day, Night Temperatures

The maximum temperature recorded in Jammu was 42.5 degrees Celsius – the highest this season.
Blistering heat swept the winter capital Jammu as the city of temples reeled under heat wave conditions, recording the hottest day and night of the season.  

The maximum temperature recorded in Jammu was 42.5 degrees Celsius – the highest this season which is 3.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

He said the night temperatures also shot up by four notches to settle at 28.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest night of the season till date.  

Katra, the famous town and the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district was the second hottest place in the region with a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.8 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. 

Due to blistering heat, very less movement of people was noticed on the city roads in the afternoon, while young boys were seen enjoying in water bodies in their bid to beat the heat.

The Met department official said heat wave conditions are prevailing in the national capital and suggested further rise in the temperatures in the coming days.

Monday is going to be a hotter with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to remain at 43 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

(PTI)

