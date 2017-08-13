Jammu Kashmir Excise Dept Registers 11% Growth Till July

The Jammu and Kashmir Excise Department (JKED) has registered a growth of 11.24 per cent in revenue realisation till July realising an amount of Rs 460.91 crore, an official said today.



He said the revenue realisation of the department was rising viz-a-viz revenue targets fixed for the current fiscal.



The executive wing, Jammu, registered a growth of 93.46 per cent while the distilleries wing and toll post in Lakhanpur registered a growth of 17.22 per cent and nine per cent respectively, the official said.



On eradication and enforcement activity, he said 14 people were arrested in a drive against liquor smuggling, illicit distillation and other violations of the the Excise Act, he said.



Nearly, 10 tonnes of Lahan meant for manufacturing illicit liquor, has also been destroyed in the entire Jammu division, the official said.



He said that 415 bottles of illicit liquor have also been destroyed on spot.



In the Kashmir Valley, he said that the enforcement team has destroyed 'bhang' (narcotic substance) over an area of 50 hectares in July, the official said.



Up to July, the enforcement team has already destroyed poppy over an area of about 144 hectares, he said.