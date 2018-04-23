The Website
23 April 2018 Last Updated at 10:58 am National Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Hideout Busted By Security Forces In Kupwara

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
A terrorist hideout was busted by the security forces in Handwara's Rajwara area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

During a search operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Also, the terrorists were not present at that time.

A police spokesperson said that a Pika gun, a bazooka, a radio-set, six Mor rounds, 940 pika ammunition rounds, three silencers, six AK magazines, four improvised explosive device (IED) initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) rounds, one hand grenade, four RPG rounds, 15 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) boosters, 20 electric detonators, four detonator boxes and a magazine box were found.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

On a related note, the Indian Army busted a terrorist hideout on April 19 and recovered arms and ammunition in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the district's Manjmi Village.

The arms recovered comprised of one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, five magazines, one UGBL, two hand grenades, 289 AK 47 rounds, along with some utensils and other warm clothing

