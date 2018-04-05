Jammu And Kashmir: Militants Abduct Civilian, Injure Three Relatives In Hajin

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said militants have abducted a civilian from Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday night about 11:45 p.m. the militants barged into house Abdul Gaffar Bhat and beat up the inmates. The police said the militants abducted Bhat’s son Manzoor Ahmad Bhat. The police said though the militants shot at Abdul Gaffar Bhat, he was successful in escaping from the scene. He has sustained injuries and has been hospitalized.

The police said a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted person. “A case into the matter under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation taken up,” the spokesman said on Thursday morning.

The spokesman didn’t identify the militant organization involved in the abduction. So far no militant group has owned the responsibility in this case.