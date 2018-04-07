Jammu And Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Condemn Beheading of Youth By LeT

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir today condemned beheading of a civilian Manzoor Ahmad who was kidnapped by militants from his residence at Hajin area of Bandipora, in north Kashmir.

“The brutal killing of young Manzoor Ahmad is highly condemnable but should also serve as a reminder of where society is headed. The scourge of terror has hit a new low as the brutality of this act has left us all in shock”, Mehbooba tweeted.

On Friday the police recovered the headless body of Manzoor.

According to the police Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, 25, along with his father, Abdul Gaffar Bhat, were abducted on Wednesday night by militants.

The police militants, believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, had abducted Abdul Bhat and Manzoor from their house. “Two or three militants had barged into the house and abducted Bhat and his father, while two or three militants were outside,” the official said.

But the father had managed to escape after sustaining injuries as a militant had fired at him. He is in hospital for treatment.

This is the second such killing this week in the area.

The police said a local militant of the area Saleem Parray has played a major role in the killing.

Earlier this week militants had shot dead Naseer Ahmad Parray. That time also the Police said Saleem Parray was involved in abduction and killing. Saleem had joined the Lashkar last year.

"Any shut down call or call for “peaceful protests” for Manzoor Ahmed who’s decapitated body was found in North Kashmir after he’d been abducted & killed by militants? No? I’m not surprised," former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Hajin which was earlier known as base a counter-insurgency militia called Ikhwan, who killed militants and their sympathizers, is now emerging as stronghold of militants.