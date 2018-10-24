The explosion inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday was caused by Pakistani shelling, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

"Today (Tuesday), approximately at 10.30 a.m., in a ceasefire violation, Pakistan troops fired a rocket-propelled grenade and also resorted small arms firing. One round landed on a barrel-type store shelter in Poonch, causing fire," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

"Initial analysis indicates that calibre 105/106 mm remote-controlled launcher was used by Pakistan troops to target the shelter. No casualty was caused in this incident.

"In Krishna Ghati (KG) sector also, at 5.35 p.m., one round of 82mm shell landed at Jhalas area. One muffled blast occurred at 6 p.m. This was misconstrued as a blast in the KG garrison."

No casualty occurred in this explosion, he said.

PTI