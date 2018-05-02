The Website
02 May 2018

Jammu And Kashmir: Ban On Mediapersons Carrying Mobiles, Gadgets To Official Functions Lifted

Representative Image
Mediapersons will be allowed to carry mobile phones and other gadgets needed to cover officials functions in Jammu and Kashmir as the state government has lifted a ban imposed earlier in this regard.

According to a circular issued today by the state government's Department of Information, several representations from media persons had poured in seeking redressal of the problem as they could not carry with them phones and electronic gadgets to meetings and government functions.

It is accordingly found expedient that all the registered media houses and persons shall be allowed to carry their phones and electronic gadgets to the venues where meetings and government functions are likely to be convened, the circular said.

However, in case of extraordinary situations for security and unavoidable reasons, these gadgets may not be admissible or allowed, the circular said.

PTI

