Army Jawan Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Army Jawan Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The jawan was part of 162 Territorial army unit.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Representative Image (File)
2018-09-17T12:36:31+0530

Mukhtar Ahmed, a Territorial Army jawan has been shot dead by terrorists at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Shurat Kulgam.

The jawan was part of 162 Territorial army unit. According to the media reports, Ahmed was at his home to mourn the death of his son when terrorists attacked him.

Earlier on Monday, an Army jawan allegedly shot his two colleagues dead before committing suicide at Dharamshala Military Station in Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours. The accused soldier was associated with the 18 Sikh Regiment of the Army.

On June 14 this year, militants abducted and murdered rifleman Aurangzeb Khan of Rashtriya Rifles when he was going to join his family in Mendhar area of Poonch district to celebrate Eid festival.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

