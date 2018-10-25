Jamal Khashoggi Death: CIA Director To Brief President Trump After Returning From Turkey

﻿
Haspel had travelled to Turkey on Monday, apparently to assess information the Turks have collected on Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, CNN reported.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 October 2018
Saudi Arabain journalist Jamal Khashoggi
CIA Director Gina Haspel on Thursday will brief US President Donald Trump on Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death after returning from Turkey.

The Washington Post said on Wednesday that Haspel listened to an audio purportedly of Khashoggi's interrogation and murder while she was in Turkey.

Trump also said the US has sent officials to Saudi Arabia to get more information on the killing, which has triggered a major crisis.

The fallout has damaged Saudi Arabian leadership and raised questions about US foreign policy priorities.

On Tuesday, Saudi sources told CNN that the original plan had been to urge the journalist to return to Saudi Arabia. But the plan went wrong and he was killed in a rogue operation.

