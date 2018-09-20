﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Falsehood Of A Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading Lies On Rafale Deal

'Falsehood Of A Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading Lies On Rafale Deal

In a Facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
'Falsehood Of A Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading Lies On Rafale Deal
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
PTI Photo
'Falsehood Of A Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading Lies On Rafale Deal
outlookindia.com
2018-09-20T16:29:36+0530

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood in connection with Rafale deal, and waiving loans given to 15 industrial houses.

In a facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

"You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question – do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse.

"Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," the minister said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Delhi BJP. Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bihar: JD(U) Leader's Son, 4 Others Escape Juvenile Home After Killing Caretaker
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters