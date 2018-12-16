Jaipur Man Detained For Making Threat Calls To Trigger Blasts Ahead Of Ashok Gehlot's Swearing-In Ceremony

Ahead of Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony as the Rajasthan Chief Minister, a man was detained for making a hoax call to trigger bomb blasts at three locations in Jaipur on Sunday, the police said.

Security was beefed-up and traffic was diverted, they said, adding police teams and bomb disposal squads swarmed the area and cordoned off Hanuman Temple in Chandpole, Sanganeri Gate and the Jaipur Airport.

Yogendra Kumar was detained on the basis of his call details, SHO at the Pratap Nagar police station Hemraj Singh said. Kumar's interrogation is going on, he added.

Kumar had made the call at the police control room this morning, informing that bombs were planted at Hanuman Temple in Chandpole, Sanganeri Gate and the Jaipur Airport.

