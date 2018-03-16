Jaguar XE and XF Get New Ingenium Petrol Engines

Jaguar has added two new variants of the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged Ingenium engines to the XE and XF sedan lineup in India. This comes more than a year after the XE, XF and F-Pace were fitted with the same engine developing a whopping 300PS of power in the UK. The two variants of the engine on offer in India will be available in two states of tune.

The Pure and Prestige variants of the Jaguar XE and the Prestige variant of the Jaguar XF will be powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium engine in its 200PS @ 4500-6000rpm and 320Nm @ 1500-6000rpm tune. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Portfolio variant of both the sedans will be powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium engine in its 250PS @ 5500rpm and 365Nm @ 1500rpm tune. The engines will be paired to the familiar 8-speed, ZF-sourced automatic transmission.

Advertisement opens in new window

Advertisement opens in new window

The petrol engine should suit the dynamic design of both the cars and give them that sporty feeling that the diesel variants couldn’t achieve. The claimed performance figures are certainly better (in the XE Pure trim, the petrol is 0.7 seconds faster than the diesel in a 0-100kmph run). Of course, being an Ingenium engine, the focus is also on lower emissions and higher fuel efficiency. Jaguar has not revealed the figures but the new Ingenium motors, with their lighter all-aluminium build, better thermal efficiency, low-lag twin-scroll turbocharger and optimised combustion, should fare better than its immediate rivals.

Adding the new petrol engine has made the XE more affordable than before, with the XE Pure being priced at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to Rs 45.76 lakh for the XE Pure diesel. The XF Prestige variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 49.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: zigwheels.com