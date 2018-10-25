Jagan Mohan Reddy Attacked At Vizag Airport By Man Who Wanted To Take Selfie

YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy sustained a minor injury in a knife attack by a youth at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday, police said.

The Leader of Opposition, who sustained an injury on his shoulder, continued his journey to Hyderabad after he was provided first aid by the airport staff.

A commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) overpowered the attacker, who was handed over to police.

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam Airport today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lUmmMiaQCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

The attacker was identified as Jaripalli Srinivas, who works at a restaurant at the airport. He came close to Jagan with a request to take a selfie but suddenly took out a small knife from his pocket and stabbed him.

The incident triggered tension at the airport as scores of YSRCP activists gathered outside shouting slogans against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP government.

(With inputs from IANS)