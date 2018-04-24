It’s Official! Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt Biopic Titled 'Sanju', Teaser Is Out

The much-anticipated teaser of Dutt biopic is out and it has revealed the title of the film - 'Sanju'.

Released on Tuesday, the teaser shows Ranbir Kapoor, who is portrayed the iconic star Sanjay Dutt on screen, in five different avatars - all depicting different aspects and incidences from the life of Dutt.

The younger actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation to fit the part and will be seen in six different looks tracing the life of Dutt.

Ranbir had already surprised the audience with the striking resemblance to Dutt when accidental pictures from film sets hit the internet earlier and with the poster, it has surpassed all the expectations.

The Kapoor scion has carried of the Dutt's rugged look with panache.

Ranbir not just embodied the looks of Sanjay Dutt but also learned the nuances and accent of the latter.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Kapoor, including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, the flick is set to release on June 29, 2018.

