Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

'MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all,' MCC, the custodians of the game, said in a statement.

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game
Indian women cricketer Shafali Verma. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T16:53:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 4:53 pm

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced that the gender-neutral term "batter" will replace "batsman" with immediate effect, in a bid to reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game. (More Cricket News)

The amendments to the laws were approved by the MCC Committee, following initial discussion by the Club’s specialist Laws Sub-committee.

"MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all," MCC, the custodians of the game, said in a statement.

"The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC’s global responsibility to the sport," the statement added.

Women's cricket has enjoyed unprecedented growth at all levels around the world and there had been calls to adopt more gender neutral terms to encourage women and girls to play the game.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

A number of governing bodies and media organisations already use the term “batter”.

"At the time of the last redraft in 2017 it was agreed, following consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key figures within women’s cricket, that the terminology would remain as 'batsman' and 'batsmen' within the Laws of the game," the MCC said.

"The changes announced today reflect the wider usage of the terms 'batter' and 'batters' which has occurred in cricketing circles in the intervening period.

"The move to 'batter' is a natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws."

Jamie Cox, Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) at MCC said: “MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times.

"It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today.”

Tags

PTI Cricket Marylebone Cricket Club Women's Cricket ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Beat Kerala Blasters To Enter Quarter-finals

COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

IPL 2021: ‘Finishing In Last Two Balls Is Lottery’, Punjab Coach Anil Kumble Laments RR Loss

Seven Female Afghan Taekwondo Athletes Find New Home In Australia

FIFA Hands Hungary One-Game Fan Ban For Racism; Fines 217,000 Dollars

Serie A: Inter Milan Extend Unbeaten Start With 3-1 Victory At Fiorentina

Pakistan Tour Withdrawal: British Govt Didn’t Influence England's Cricket Bosses, Says High Commissioner

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Sports

League Cup: Manchester City Thrash Wycombe Wanderers 6-1; Liverpool Triumph

League Cup: Manchester City Thrash Wycombe Wanderers 6-1; Liverpool Triumph

IPL 2021: RR’s Riyan Parag Hails Kartik Tyagi’s Final Over As ‘Number One’

IPL 2021: RR’s Riyan Parag Hails Kartik Tyagi’s Final Over As ‘Number One’

Racism Continues To Haunt AC Milan Players In Serie A

Racism Continues To Haunt AC Milan Players In Serie A

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

Read More from Outlook

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / Despite the UK putting Covishield on its updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

Naseer A Ganai / Protests and rallies were taken out at various places of the region for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

Advertisement