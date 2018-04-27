The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:44 pm National

It's My Democratic Right To Vote In Karnataka, But Can't Travel To India: Vijay Mallya

Outlook Web Bureau
It's My Democratic Right To Vote In Karnataka, But Can't Travel To India: Vijay Mallya
PTI File Photo
It's My Democratic Right To Vote In Karnataka, But Can't Travel To India: Vijay Mallya
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who had represented Karnataka twice in the Rajya Sabha, on Friday said it was his democratic right to vote in the state assembly polls, but lamanted that he cannot travel to India, where he is wanted to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The 62-year-old former businessman parliamentarian had first represented Karnataka as the member of the Upper House of Parliament between April 10, 2002 and April 9, 2008.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It is my democratic right to vote in Karnataka, but as you know I am here and cannot travel," he told reporters outside the Westminister Magistrate's Court in connection with a hearing in his ongoing extradition trial, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving an amount of around Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases.

He was re-elected for the Rajya Sabha from the southern state on July 1, 2010 and resigned on May 5, 2016 before his the expiry of his term on June 30, 2016. He is in the UK since March 2016.

When asked about his opinion on the Karnataka polls, he said "I haven't been following the politics so closely, so I have no opinion (on the polls)."

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held across the state on May 12. The results will be out on May 15.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Mallya Bengaluru Karnataka Assembly Elections National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Modi Offers To Host Next Informal Summit With Xi In India In 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters