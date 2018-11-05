Biplab Deb Says He Will Distribute Cows To 5000 Families To Help Fight Malnutrition

﻿


Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday announced that the chief minister's residence in the state will domesticate cows and consume its milk. He said that this would inspire other people to do the same and will help fight malnutrition.

"We're about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families. Other CMs are about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families.  I'm not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5000 families they'll start earning in 6 months," news agency ANI quoted Deb.

"Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition," Deb further added.

Deb has often found himself at the recieiving end of people's mocking for his controversial comments and head-spinning ideas.

Earlier in May, Deb  had said that he would distribute as many as 50,000 indigenous ducks to people living close to water bodies, stating that ducks will add to the aesthetic beauty and help increase the oxygen levels in the water.

Besides that, Deb had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997. He, however, had to apologise for his statement after Hayden slammed and said she was proud of her brown skin.  

Not stopping there, he stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should, for logic best known to him.

He had also advised the youths of Tripura not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood.

