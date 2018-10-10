IT Raids 16 Premises Linked To Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday raided 16 premises of Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with a tax evasion case.

The search teams are raiding locations in Delhi's upscale residential areas like Vasant Kunj and Defence Colony, offices and residences in Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh, Laxmi Nagar and Palam Vihar area in Gurgaon, the officials said.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two firms -- Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Limited -- that are operated and owned by the family members of Gahlot, they said.

The officials said multiple transactions and alleged under-reporting of profits has led the department to launch a tax evasion probe against the promoters of the two firms and their operations, they said.

While the former company is engaged in the real estate sector, the latter is said to be a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.

PTI