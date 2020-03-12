'It Is Horrible': Kajol Opens Up On Daughter Nysa Getting Trolled

Kajol is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in the film industry. She continues to dazzle on-screen and recently was a part of the short film titled Devi which metaphorically showed the need for women supporting women and treating women right. It opened up on the issue of rape against women in the society and will leave you gutted in 13 minutes. While speaking to her on the sidelines of Devi promotions, Pinkvilla asked Kajol if the fact that her daughter Nysa getting trolled bothers her as a mother.
Speaking about it, Kajol shared, "I think it is horrible. As parents, you want to protect your children always. So when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening. Honestly, thank god, Nysa wasn't here when the entire thing happened so she wasn't much aware of it. She was in Singapore, but at the end of the day, social media is social media. It is everywhere. So, you have to train them and educate them that this is a small section of society and that you should ignore them and lets not look at that part of it. If I am teaching my son to respect women, I have to teach my daughter too that self-respect starts with them."
(Source: Pinkvilla.com)
Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Reach 81; India-South Africa ODIs Called Off
MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist
'61 MLAs Don't Have Birth Certificates': Kejriwal Govt Passes Resolution Against NPR, NRC
Sensex, Nifty Recover As Trading Resumes After 45-min Halt
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final