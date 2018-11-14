Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ Limited-run Pick-up Launched

Full kit and benefits for a price of Rs 1.99 lakh, designed for the Standard variant

-Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

-A chance to meet Jonty Rhodes for the 30 lucky buyers

-Accessory kit includes Jonty’s signature as a sticker on the exterior and embossed on the seat covers

-The limited edition also gets different front and rear skirts, footwell illumination, add-on skid plate, courtesy lamps, door lights and more

Isuzu has launched a limited edition accessory kit for the D-Max V-Cross named after the manufacturer’s brand ambassador and former cricketer, Jonty Rhodes. The kit is limited to 30 units and lucky customers also have a chance of meeting Jonty Rhodes himself.

The accessory kit is designed for the Standard variant of the V-Cross pickup and includes exterior graphics with Rhodes’ signature. It also comprises of different front and rear skirts, bed liner, black faux leather seat covers embroidered with the Jonty’s signature, an add-on skid plate, door visors, courtesy lamps, front footwell illumination, door lights and distinct carpet mats as well. The limited-run pick-up truck will be offered with the same 2.5-litre diesel engine (134PS/320Nm) and a 5-speed transmission that can send power to all four wheels as the Standard variant.

This limited edition package will be offered to existing and future owners of the D-Max V-Cross for an add-on price of Rs 1.99 lakh on a first-come, first served basis. Another benefit of the package is a complimentary entry to the ‘iV-League’ drive event. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Standard variant is crrently priced at Rs 14.82 lakh while the High variant, which offers more features, is priced at Rs 16.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com