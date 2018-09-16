﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today

ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today

Both satellites that weigh around 889 kgs, will be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today
Twitter
ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today
outlookindia.com
2018-09-16T08:49:17+0530

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch PSLV C-42 into orbit carrying two British satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.

The PSLV-C42 will be launched on Sunday (September 16) night. It will carry two earth observation satellites of Britain’s Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), NovaSAR and S1-4, weighing 450kg each.

The two earth observation satellites-Nova SAR and S1-4 have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), United Kingdom under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space.

Both the British satellites that weigh around 889 kgs, will be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use & ice cover monitoring, flood & disaster monitoring. S1-4 is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Andhra Pradesh ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation PSLV National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Knew Of Sex Abuse By Buddhist Teachers Since 1990s: Dalai Lama
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters