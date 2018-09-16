ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch PSLV C-42 into orbit carrying two British satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.

The PSLV-C42 will be launched on Sunday (September 16) night. It will carry two earth observation satellites of Britain’s Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), NovaSAR and S1-4, weighing 450kg each.

The two earth observation satellites-Nova SAR and S1-4 have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), United Kingdom under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space.

Both the British satellites that weigh around 889 kgs, will be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use & ice cover monitoring, flood & disaster monitoring. S1-4 is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.

(ANI)