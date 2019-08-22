﻿
ISRO Releases First Image Of Moon Captured By Chandrayaan-2

The images of the Moon were taken by Chandrayaan-2 at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019, ISRO said.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2019
Twitter/ISRO
2019-08-22T20:23:31+0530

Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday posted the first image of the moon captured by Chandrayaan-2.

The image identifies Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craterson the moon.

The image were taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019, ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by India's most powerful rocket GSLV MkIII-M1, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14, leaving the Earth orbit.

It comprises an Orbiter, Lander (Vikram), named after the father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, and Rover (Pragyan).

The rover is set to make the soft landing on the Moon on September 7 and if successful the mission would make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve
the feat.

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit on Tuesday by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver.

The second Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was successfully performed on Wednesday. There will be three more orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface.

(With Agency Inputs)

