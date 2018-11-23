ISL Preview: NorthEast Host Kerala Blasters, ATK Visit Mumbai City

In an Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 match, NorthEast United FC will look to break the home jinx when they host Kerala Blasters in Guwahati on Friday, while in-form Mumbai City FC will look to register their fourth consecutive win this season when they host former champions ATK the following day.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Preview

NorthEast have been impressive with 11 points from their first six matches, but they will look to break their winless jinx at home. They are just below the top four at the moment, but with a match in hand could quite easily make the jump.

There is one problem though for the Highlanders. They've won three matches so far and all of them have been away from home.

A lot would depend on Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has scored more than 50 per cent of the goals for NorthEast this season. When the Nigerian striker has got on the scoresheet, NorthEast have never lost a game.

Coach Eelco Schattorie has been boosted by the return of defender Mislav Komorski. He, however, did admit that one of his foreign players has suffered a season-ending injury.

"We have one foreigner injured who might not play for the entire season, but I will not name him now as it can be an advantage for the opponents. Barth (Bartholomew Ogbeche) had some injury but he is back. We have some Indian players injured but this is part of football," said Schattorie.

Kerala Blasters haven't won a single game since their opening day victory over ATK. Coach David James has struggled to get his team going and the South Indian side is coming into the game on the back of two home defeats against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

Just like every other season for Kerala, they are struggling for goals. They haven't created many goal scoring opportunities either, leaving James to put up a defiant front.

"Our performances have been decent enough except for one match which is the Goa game where we didn't perform well enough. Goa are very good side. You have to accept on some occasions that some teams are better than you.

"In the other six games, including the Bengaluru game, we had decent performances. We always want to win games, want to qualify and win the ISL. We aim for three points," said James.

Anas Edathodika has struggled for minutes this season and although he was brought into the starting line-up against FC Goa, his performance left a lot to be desired. Whether James opts to field an all-Indian defence against the likes of Ogbeche and Federico Gallego remains to be seen.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Seminlen Doungel and Halicharan Narzary as they line-up against their former side.

"I think they are a very unpredictable team. Their strength is that they are a little opportunistic like they have players like Len Doungel and Halicharan Narzary who were in our team last time.

"They are good with dribbles, they play long balls. Defensively they have some weaknesses which I am not going to address. I studied the team well," said Schattorie.

Mumbai City vs ATK Preview

At present, Mumbai are on the third spot in the standings with four wins, one draw and two losses.

On the other hand, the season has been a mixed bag one for two-time champions ATK, who are on the sixth position with three wins and as many losses and one draw.

After their 0-5 hammering by FC Goa in an away match, Mumbai bounced back in style by registering three consecutive wins against Delhi Dynamos FC (2-0) at home, Chennaiyin FC (1-0) and NorthEast (1-0), both away matches.

The coveted ISL title has eluded Mumbai since the first season and head coach Jorge Costa and his men would be keen to stay among the top four teams.

This season, Mumbai boasts of formidable players both in defense and attack.

With defenders like Romanian Lucian Gohain, Congo's Arnold Issoko and Subhasish Bose, it will be a difficult task for the ATK strikers to breach Mumbai's wall.

And for the hosts, the role of custodian Amrinder Singh will be crucial. Amrinder, one of the experienced goal-keepers in the county, would strive hard to keep a clean slate.

Mumbai also posses equally good mid-fielders like Modou Sougou (Senegal), Md Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Raynier Fernandes among others and forwards like Brazilian striker Rafael Bastos.

ATK also come into the game after their 1-0 victory against Pune City FC in Kolkata and they would be hoping to continue the winning streak.

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro, who has been brought as a replacement for injured Kalu Uche, will surely boost ATK's chances.

For them, a lot will depend on how the trio of Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos and Alfaro team up and attack the Mumbai goal.

The fans can expect an action-packed evening as football returns to the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, nearly after a month.

