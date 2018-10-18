ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United Hand Holders Chennaiyin 3rd Straight Defeat

NorthEast United FC produced a stunning come-from-behind win to beat defending champions Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at Chennai on Thursday.

The result left the holders at the bottom of the ten-team with no points and a minus 4 goal difference. This was their third straight defeat in the 2018-19 season. Earlier, they lost to Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

NorthEast bounced back from 1-3 down with Bartholomew Ogbeche starring for the visitors with a stupendous hat-trick. The win propelled the Highlanders at the top of the table with seven points from two wins and a draw.

Rowlin Borges scored the winning goal in the 54th minute after the two teams had ended the first half at 3-3.

After a dramatic first half which saw six goals being scored, the second saw NorthEast doing well to hold on to the lead after Borges' own goal put Chennaiyin ahead.

The game got off to a fast start with both teams looking to seize the early advantage. The home team, with the influential Jeje Lalpheklua missing out on the starting XI, tested the rival defence and a corner taken by Isaac which was headed in by Borges into his own goal.

Thoi Khangebam scored his first goal for Chennaiyin FC, in the 15th minute, after latching on to a pass from Isaac as the host doubled the lead.

NorthEast bounced back through skipper Ogbeche. He scored his first in the 29th minute, a typical poacher's goal. Federico Gallego's shot was blocked from the left and Eli Sabia's attempt to clear the ball failed and Ogbeche slid it past Karanjit Singh.

Three minutes later, the home side increased the lead to 3-1 as Thoi added to his tally after he was set up brilliantly from the left by Raphael Augusto.

NorthEast hit back when Ogbeche scored in the 37th minute to reduce the margin to 2-3.

The visitors levelled the game two minutes later as the Nigerian beat the CFC goalie with a perfectly timed shot.

Chennaiyin kept pushing for the equaliser but were thwarted by an alert NorthEast defence. Coach John Gregory brought in Jeje in the last 10 minutes and he infused some urgency into the proceedings in tandem with experienced Augusto and Salom but couldn't find the net.

The home side had its chances but could not make most of it and was left pondering what could have been even as NorthEast improved their record against Chennaiyin with a memorable performance.

(With PTI inputs)