ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted XIs

The fourth match of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness hosts Mumbai City taking on Jamshedpur.

With a new head coach in place, the Mumbai City FC will look to start the fifth season with a win. The coveted ISL crown has eluded Mumbai for the past four seasons.

The 'Islanders' - as they are fondly called - had a particularly disappointing time last season.

But with new coach Jorge Costa taking over their reins, they will look forward to an improvised show and change of fortunes.

Mumbai will heave a sigh of relief as Jamshedpur's best bet, Australian World Cup striker Tim Cahill, and senior goal-keeper Subrata Paul will not feature in Tuesday's clash as they have been suspended.

With these two stars missing from the visitors' ranks, Mumbai look to have the edge.

Both former champions ATK and Chennaiyin have lost their opening round matches, to Kerala Blasters (0-2) and Bengaluru (0-1) respectively, but NorthEast United and Goa have played out a 2-2.

All you need to know about the Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur match:

Date: October 2 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri

TV Listing: English - Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports 1/HD; Hindi - Star Sports Hindi 1/HD; Malayalam - Asianet Movies/HD; Bengali - Jalsha Movies/HD; Kannada - Suvarna Plus/HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Predicted Starting Xis:

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh; Shouvik Ghosh, Anwar Ali, Lucian Goian, Subashish Bose; Milan Oinam, Raynier Fernandes, Mohammed Rafique, Modou Sougou; Paulo Machado; Alen Deory, Rafael Bastos

Jamshedpur: Subhasish Roy; Robin Gurung, Tiri, Raju Gaikwad, Yumnam Raju; Mario Arques, Carlos Calvo, Memo, Bikash Jairu; Sergio Cidoncha, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Squads with jersey number:

Mumbai City: GK - Amrinder Singh (1), Ravi Kumar (21), Kunal Sawant (30); DF - Shouvik Ghosh (3), Marko Klisura (4), Anwar Ali (5), Arnold Issoko (7), Subashish Bose (15), Lucian Goian (C/18), Souvik Chakraborty (23), Davinder Singh (32), Bikramjeet Singh (37); MF - Milan Oinam (6), Mohammed Rafique (8), Matias Mirabaje (10), Raynier Fernandes (11), Sanju Pradhan (12), Vignesh Dakshinamurthi (19), Sehnaj Singh (26), Modou Sougou (28), Th Bipin (29), Paulo Machado (55); FW - Rafael Bastos (16), Pranjal Bhumij (17), Alen Deory (25)

Jamshedpur: GK - Subrata Pal (1), Rafique Ali Sardar (13), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (29); DF - Sanjay Balmuchu (2), Raju Gaikwad (3), Tiri (C/4), Pratik Chaudhari (5), Robin Gurung (16), Dhanachandra Singh (25), Yumnam Raju (26), Karan Amin (27); MF - Mario Arques (6), Pablo Morgado (7), Vishal Das (8), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (10), Mobashir Rahman (15), Carlos Calvo (19), Bikash Jairu (21), Memo (22), Michael Soosairaj (23), Gourav Mukhi (28); Farukh Choudhary (11), Sumeet Passi (12), Gourav Mukhi (28)