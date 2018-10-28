ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City Beat Wasteful Delhi Dynamos 2-0

Hosts Mumbai City rode on Modou Sougou and Arnold Issoko strikes to beat Delhi Dynamos in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Dynamos missed chances galore to suffer their second defeat in five matches, while Mumbai registered their second win in as many matches. Delhi started the game on a dominating note, holding majority of the possession. The visitors created the first chance in the 3rd minute itself with Chhangte’s deflected cross reaching Romeo, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Delhi came close to scoring again the 12th minute when Andrija Kaluderovic took a great shot at the post from the left, but the ball was safely palmed away by Mumbai’s custodian Ravi Kumar.

Mumbai drew the first blood right at the half hour mark when Senegalese international ModouSougou beat Marti Crespi and Dorronsoro off an Arnold cross.

The visitors had another chance to score and equalise in the injury time of the first half, with all three players up front for Dynamos, charging for the ball. But the attack just did not materialise.

The first half ended with the home side leading 1-0.

The second half started with Gombau bringing in Bikramjit Singh in place of Vinit Rai. But soon a penalty was awarded against Delhi for a challenge on Arnold Issoko by Rana Gharami. It was a dubious decision by the referee as TV replays showed no solid contact.

But luckily for Delhi, Rafael Bastos hit the shot wide to nullify the slender advantage that Mumbai got with the doubtful decision.

Dynamos had two quick chances between the 60th and the 61st minute when a dangerous cross by Chhangte reached Kaluderovic, but only for him to curl the ball back out.

In the second attack within a minute, the Serbian striker curled one in from the right, but the ball hit the crossbar.

The visitors’ best chance of the game came midway into the second half when Chhangte’s curling effort from inside the box was acrobatically saved by Kumar.

Dynamos continued to press forward in search of an equaliser with Bikramjit, Rene and Kaluderovic in the thick of things.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Gombau went all out sending in Adria Carmona and Daniel Lahlimpuia, and Carmona almost had an instant impact but his shot from close range was well held by Kumar in the Mumbai goal.

Then against the run-of-play Mumbai scored their all-important second goal. Arnold Issoko rounded off Dorronsoro in Delhi goal and slotted in to double the hosts’ advantage.

Towards the dying moments of the match, Delhi created a plethora of changes. But Mumbai custodian Ravi Kumar, who had a great day at the field denied the visitors with any scope to score a gaol.

The Dynamos now hosts NorthEast United at home on October 30.

