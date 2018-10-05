ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters To Wear Special Jersey To Honour Fishermen, Armed Forces For Help During Flood

Kerala Blasters will wear a special jersey during their Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mumbai City FC Kochi on Friday in honour of the countless fishermen and armed forces personnel for their help during the Kerala flood.

The ISL franchise's traditional home yellow jersey will be adorned with an artwork of a fisherman in a boat and a security personnel carrying out rescue operations.

Blasters shared a video on social media yesterday, announcing the move, with a message "To honor our saviors from during the Kerala Floods, the boys will be wearing a special jersey tomorrow adorned with artworks to commemorate our fishermen's hard-work!"

It's worth noting that Jineesh Jerome, a fisherman from Kerala who rescued scores of people during the devastating floods in the state, died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Sunday.

Blasters opened their ISL 2018-19 season with a 2-0 win at ATK.