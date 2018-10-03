ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos Vs FC Pune City: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted Starting XIs

A new season and a new start for underperforming Delhi Dynamos. In the previous four seasons, they have shown flashes of brilliance but only to flatter at the end.

Dynamos will open their campaign with a relatively easy looking fixture against FC Pune City, a team they have beaten four times in eight previous meetings.

The match will also witness their former coach Miguel Portugal returning to Delhi, and it will be a friend-tur-foe situation for at least the Spaniard Portugal.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Key numbers:

- Delhi have lost only last against Pune, winning four in eight meetings.

- Hosts Delhi are unbeaten in six matches from last season.

- But Pune lost only one away match last season.

When is the Indian Super League match between Delhi Dynamos and FC Pune City?

The Delhi Dynamos-FC Pune City match will be played on October 3 (Wednesday).

What time does the Delhi Dynamos-FC Pune City match kick-off?

The Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City match kick-offs at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Delhi Dynamos-FC Pune City be played?

The Delhi Dynamos-FC Pune City is being played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi vs Pune match live?

The Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune match will be broadcast on: English – Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports 1/HD; Hindi - Star Sports Hindi 1/HD; Malayalam - Asianet Movies/HD; Bengali - Jalsha Movies/HD; Kannada - Suvarna Plus/HD

How to watch online live streaming of Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune ISL match?

Live streaming of the Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Likely XIs:

Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro (13); Gianni Zuiverloon (51), Marti Crespi (24), Pritam Kotal (20), Narayan Das (21); Bikramjit Singh (6), Marcos Tebar (8), Vinit Rai (16); Lallianzuala Chhangte (7), Nandhakumar Sekar (22); Andrija Kaluderovic (99)

Pune City: Vishal Kaith (13); Matt Mills (4), Gurtej Singh (3), Sarthak Golui (16), Sahil Panwar (36); Jonathan Vila (6), Adil Ahmed Khan (5), Marko Stankovic (15); Diego Carlos (20), Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan (22), Emiliano Alfaro (9)