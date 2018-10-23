Desperately seeking for their respective first wins of the season, Delhi Dynamos will host 'pointless' Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match.

Delhi secured a draw against Kerala Blasters where they needed a late goal from Andrija Kaluderovic to salvage a point. Even in the opening game against FC Pune City, they dropped points at the fag end and coach Josep Gombau will feel they needed much more than two points from their three games.

While Lallianzuala Chhangte and Romeo Fernandes have shown glimpses of their quality, lack of composure in front of goal is telling. Delhi’s profligacy has seen them score only three goals despite fashioning countless opportunities.

Delhi will miss the services of influential midfielder Marcos Tebar, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Chennaiyin FC looked a shadow of their old side, which won the title in March this year. In the absence of the injured Dhanpal Ganesh, none of their midfielders, including the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh, have been able to take control.

The defending champions have lost all their three matches and coach Gregory will need to inspire his side to make a mark soon or risk being left out of the race early in the competition. Just like the first three matches, it wouldn't be any easy against Delhi Dynamos.

How to watch the match live:

Date: October 23 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Key numbers ahead of the match:

- Another defeat today, and Chennaiyin will become the first team to lose the first four matches of a season.

- Delhi have their best record against Chennai. In the eight meetings, Delhi have won four times and shared the spoils three times.

Likely XIs:

Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Pritam Kotal (C), Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Narayan Das, Gianni Zuiverloon, Rene Mihelic, Vinit Rai, Romeo Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andrija Kaludjerovic

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Mailson Alves (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoi Khangebam, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes, Carlos Salom

