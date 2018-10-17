﻿
Both the teams are winless. Delhi shared the spoils with FC Pune in their first match – a 1-1 draw at home. But ATK are yet to open their points account after suffering 0-2 and 0-1 defeats against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United respectively.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
2018-10-17T16:24:36+0530
Delhi Dynamos will host two-time champions ATK in their second match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season.

Both the teams are winless. Delhi shared the spoils with FC Pune in their first match – a 1-1 draw at home.

But ATK are yet to open their points account after suffering 0-2 and 0-1 defeats against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United respectively.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 17 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-To-Head: Dynamos 2-2 ATK after eight meetings. Four matches ended on draws. Both the sides have scored nine goals each, against each other.

In the first meeting, in 2014, the match ended 1-1. In the last meeting, Delhi won 4-3 in a high-scoring match.

Key Numbers:

- Delhi are on a seven-match unbeaten run in ISL, since February 2018. Last time they lost in the league was against Kerala Blasters, 2-1 at Kochi on January 21 last year.

- The fixture has witnessed only one goalless match, in the return leg of the 2014 season at Delhi. And Delhi have always conceded goals, except that match.

- Dynamos' all-time goal-scorer Kalu Uche is likely to play an important part in the match, albeit for the visitors. He had scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Delhi.

Likely XIs:

Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro, Pritam Kotal (c), Gianni Zuiverloon, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rene Mihelic, Nandhakumar Sekar, Andrija Kaludjerovic

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, El Maimouni Noussair, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Manuel Lanzarote (c), Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche

