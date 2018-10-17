- https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/isl-2018-19-delhi-dynamos-vs-fc-pune-city-live-streaming-tv-listing-predicted-starting-xis/317646
- ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Beat ATK 2-0 In Season Opener
- Two-Time Champions ATK Lose To NorthEast, Suffer Back-To-Back Home Defeats
- Delhi Dynamos Hosts Struggling ATK After International Break, Eye Season's First Win
Delhi Dynamos will host two-time champions ATK in their second match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season.
Both the teams are winless. Delhi shared the spoils with FC Pune in their first match – a 1-1 draw at home.
But ATK are yet to open their points account after suffering 0-2 and 0-1 defeats against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United respectively.
All You Need To Know About The Match:
Date: October 17 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Head-To-Head: Dynamos 2-2 ATK after eight meetings. Four matches ended on draws. Both the sides have scored nine goals each, against each other.
In the first meeting, in 2014, the match ended 1-1. In the last meeting, Delhi won 4-3 in a high-scoring match.
Key Numbers:
- Delhi are on a seven-match unbeaten run in ISL, since February 2018. Last time they lost in the league was against Kerala Blasters, 2-1 at Kochi on January 21 last year.
- The fixture has witnessed only one goalless match, in the return leg of the 2014 season at Delhi. And Delhi have always conceded goals, except that match.
- Dynamos' all-time goal-scorer Kalu Uche is likely to play an important part in the match, albeit for the visitors. He had scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Delhi.
Likely XIs:
Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro, Pritam Kotal (c), Gianni Zuiverloon, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rene Mihelic, Nandhakumar Sekar, Andrija Kaludjerovic
ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, El Maimouni Noussair, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Manuel Lanzarote (c), Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche
Post a Comment