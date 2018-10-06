ISL 2018-19, Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa: Live Streaming, TV Listing And Likely XIs

Winless Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa lock horns in the eighth match of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Chennai on Saturday.

After losing to Bengaluru FC in the first match by a solitary goal, John Gregory's two-time winners Chennaiyin would expect his strikers to up the ante against the visitors. Chennaiyin created a few chances but were largely disappointing against Bengaluru. Goa played a thrilling 2-2 draw with NorthEast United in their first match.

Due to heavy rainfall during the past two days, conditions at the Nehru stadium can be expected to be sluggish, making the job a tad tougher for the forward-line.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

When is the eighth ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa?

The eighth ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will be played on October 6 (Saturday).

What time does the Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa begin?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa match be played?

The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa match live?

The match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

How to watch online live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa match?

Live streaming of Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Key stats:

- Chennaiyin have won six of the previous 11 matches played. Goa won four times.

- Chennaiyin home stadium has witnessed 63 goals, one less than Goa's home ground (64).

- Goa have beaten Chennaiyin three times in Chennai.

- Goa's Ferran Corominas has scored 20 goals in 21 matches. The Spaniard is the fourth player to score 20 or more goals, after Sunil Chhetri (21), Jeje (22) and Iain Hume (28).

Possible starting XIs:

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Mailson Alves (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua

FC Goa: Laxmikant Kattimani, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Chinglensana Singh, Carlos Pena, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas