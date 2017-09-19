ISI 'Agent' Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Share Woman Army Officer's Morphed Nude Pictures On Facebook

A suspected agent of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman army colonel and threatening to share her morphed nude pictures on social media.

The man, identified as Mohammed Pervez, was held from North Delhi’s Chandni Mahal following the officer’s complaint on September 13, reported The Pioneer.

In her complaint, the Colonel, a resident of South-West Delhi’s Dwarka, said she was getting calls from two unknown numbers and messages from a Facebook profile being operated by one Ikta Sharma.

When she refused to divulge any information, the Facebook profile user sent morphed nude pictures of the officer to her daughter, reported India Today. Sharma even threatened to share the pictures on Facebook if the officer doesn't interact with the user.

Pervez was booked under IT Act, 123 IPC among other sections.

The police swung into action after receiving the complaint and soon arrested the accused. The case has been transferred to the anti-terror unit by Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

A police officer told The Pioneer that during an interrogation, it was revealed that accused Pervez is an ISI agent; and he wanted to gather confidential information from the Colonel. The accused has supplied some secret information pertaining to security of India to the ISI.

The police are on a lookout for three Pakistan spies in relation to the case.