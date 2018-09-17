﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Is Social Media Driving Pregnancy Phobia By Posting Horror Stories Of Child Birth

Is Social Media Driving Pregnancy Phobia By Posting Horror Stories Of Child Birth

Tsunami of horror stories on child birth flooding social media leading to the rise of tokophobia

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Is Social Media Driving Pregnancy Phobia By Posting Horror Stories Of Child Birth
Is social media driving pregnancy phobia
Representative Image
Is Social Media Driving Pregnancy Phobia By Posting Horror Stories Of Child Birth
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T11:36:41+0530

What is tokophobia? Horror stories of childbirth shared by new mothers on online forums and social media platforms like Facebook could be driving the rise in tokophobia - a pathological terror of pregnancy and childbirth - leading to more C-section requests and abortions, a media report said.

"You just have to Google childbirth and you're met with a tsunami of horror stories," BBC Health quoted Catriona Jones, a lecturer at the University of Hull as saying.

If you go to any online forums, "there are women telling their stories of childbirth - 'Oh, it was terrible', 'it was a bloodbath', 'this and that happened'. I think that can be quite frightening for women to engage with and read about," she added.

Tokophobia is a mental condition defined as a severe fear or dread of childbirth. It affects around 14 per cent of women, and can be serious enough to lead to requests for caesarean sections, and abortions, the Guardian reported. 

According to Professor Louise Kenny of the University of Liverpool, that tokophobia was seriously under-researched and there was little literature on the condition.

"(Stories) shared in safe environments can be quite healing and informative but some women are predisposed to developing a phobia due to stories taken out of context or experiences that are graphic," she noted.

Kenny added that the main causes of the condition varied depending on whether you were pregnant with your first or second child. 

"Some women develop it due to an adverse birth experience but for others the main cause can be a history of childhood or adult sexual assault or abuse. It can also be due to previous exposure to a story or something they have seen on TV or social media," she explained.

Treatment for tokophobia includes cognitive behaviour therapy, one-to-one educational sessions with midwives, and "graded exposure", a process that involves having access to labour rooms or operating theatres in a gradual and non-threatening way.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau London India Society Social Media Rumors Social Media Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Malayalam Actor Captain Raju Dies At 68
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters