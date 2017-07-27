The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 July 2017 Last Updated at 8:02 pm National

Is Everything Fine In JD(U)? Sharad Yadav 'Unhappy' Over Nitish's Move To Leave Grand Alliance

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MPs Ali Anwar and MP Veerendra Kumar met senior leader Sharad Yadav amid reports that Yadav was also displeased with Nitish Kumar's action.
Outlook Web Bureau
Is Everything Fine In JD(U)? Sharad Yadav 'Unhappy' Over Nitish's Move To Leave Grand Alliance
File Photo

A section of Bihar's ruling JD(U) is unhappy about chief minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance and form a new government with the BJP, with two party MPs openly criticising it.

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MPs Ali Anwar and MP Veerendra Kumar met senior leader Sharad Yadav here amid reports that he was also displeased with Nitish Kumar's action.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yadav, a former party chief and Leader of the JD(U) in the Rajya Sabha, has so far not commented on the development.

Sources close to him said he was "unhappy" with the Bihar chief minister's move as he wanted the 3-party Grand Alliance, also comprising the Congress, to continue.

Anwar, who said his "conscience does not support" Kumar's action, told reporters that Yadav agreed with their "strong" views against the JD(U)-BJP alliance. Yadav, he said, told them he would take a formal stand on the issue after speaking to other leaders.

Kerala JD(U) president M P Veerendra Kumar expressed "shock" over Nitish Kumar's decision and said the state unit would not follow the chief minister into the NDA fold.

He appealed to all JD(U) MPs to "denounce the decision and quit the party".

The party, however, has little at stake in Kerala and its leaders have insisted that their flock in Bihar would remain together.

Advertisement opens in new window

Anwar said his reservations over the new coalition should not be seen as a rebellion against the party and he would present his views within the organisation.

"He (Yadav) had called us to his residence. He agreed with our views against the alliance with the BJP," Anwar said.

He claimed that Kumar's decision to dump the RJD and ally with the BJP was not discussed within the party, and even Yadav was not taken into confidence.

A source in the JD(U) claimed that some senior BJP and Congress leaders had spoken to Yadav but it was not clear what transpired during their talks.

However, a senior JD(U) leader close to Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Yadav would not go to the extent of splitting the party.

There is also talk that some JD(U) members would join the union council of ministers and Sharad Yadav may be placated with a cabinet berth.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Sharad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Amit Shah Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Patna Bihar Assembly Dissolution BJP National Reportage
Next Story : Are Weekend Binges Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals? Break The Vicious Circle. Here's How
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters