A Delhi Court on Saturday granted a bail to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in the IRCTC money laundering case.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

The Patiala House Court granted a regular bail to the accused who were present at the hearing.

The IRCTC scam case dates back to 2006 when irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private firm involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district surfaced.

The ED in its chargesheet also named Prasad’s party colleague P.C. Gupta, his wife Sarla Gupta, a firm Lara Projects and 10 others as accused in (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) IRCTC scam case. All of them were booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and were asked to appear before Court.

PTI