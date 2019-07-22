﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Agents, Sentenced Some Of Them To Death: Report

Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Agents, Sentenced Some Of Them To Death: Report

The agencies 'successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18,' the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2019
Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Agents, Sentenced Some Of Them To Death: Report
Image used for representational purpose only.
Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Agents, Sentenced Some Of Them To Death: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-07-22T13:53:51+0530

Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.

The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

"Some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."

(AFP)

(More details awaited)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Iran Tehran International
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kia Seltos Launched In South Korea! Could Be Similarly Priced In India too
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters