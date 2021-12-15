Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

Since a sabotage attack that damaged the Karaj nuclear site in June, Iran had refused The United Nation's nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to replace the damaged cameras.

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports
Iranian Nuclear Facility | AP

Trending

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T18:36:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 6:36 pm

Iran will allow the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras damaged at a site where it has centrifuge parts and manufacturing material, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported Wednesday.

The decision will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran since had refused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to replace cameras damaged in the incident.

The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press regarding the reports by the semiofficial ISNA and Tasnim news agencies. The reports said Iran would keep all recordings from the cameras, however, part of another ongoing dispute between the agency and Tehran.

The reports came after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reportedly said earlier Wednesday that Iran had “reached a good agreement” with the IAEA.

Tehran blamed the Karaj assault on Israel amid a widening regional shadow war since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Iran's landmark nuclear accord with world powers.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

In an interview Tuesday with the AP, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned limited access to Karaj hurt international efforts to monitor Iran's program.

“If the international community through us, through the IAEA, is not seeing clearly how many centrifuges or what is the capacity that they may have ... what you have is a very blurred image,” Grossi said. “It will give you the illusion of the real image. But not the real image. This is why this is so important.”

Grossi also dismissed as “simply absurd” an Iranian allegation that saboteurs used the IAEA's cameras in the attack on the Karaj centrifuge site. Tehran has offered no evidence to support the claim, though it's another sign of the friction between inspectors and Iran.

Negotiations continue in Vienna over trying to restore the nuclear deal. However, Iran under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has taken a maximalist position in negotiations.

Anxiety is growing among European nations at the negotiating table.

“Without swift progress, in light of Iran's fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the (deal) will very soon become an empty shell,” they recently warned.

The U.S. has remained outside of direct talks since abandoning the accord. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Tehran Iran The United Nations Nuclear Site Camera International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Creates A Stir Again

Hong Kong: Massive Fire Traps Hundreds In World Trade Centre, 12 Injured

Afghanistan: 'Taliban Were Invited', Says Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn Set To Be ASEAN Envoy To Myanmar

Elon Musk Is TIME’s Person Of The Year: 10 Tweets Of SpaceX Owner That Went Viral In 2021

New Haiti Disaster: Gasoline Tanker Explosion In Cap-Haitien Kills 75 People

Covid-19: 'It’s a terrible tragedy' US Surpasses 8,00,000 Deaths, Highest Toll Globally

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from World

Ukraine: 'Don't Violate Territorial Integrity' Germany Warns Russia

Ukraine: 'Don't Violate Territorial Integrity' Germany Warns Russia

Covid-19 In US: California Exempts San Francisco From Indoor Mask Rule

Covid-19 In US: California Exempts San Francisco From Indoor Mask Rule

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement